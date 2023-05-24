Three moves the Cardinals should have made this offseason
By Curt Bishop
Sign Chris Bassitt
Chris Bassitt ultimately signed with the Blue Jays on a three-year deal. They only had to pay $63 million. The price was a little steeper than what Eovaldi would have been, but that's still a good get for a pitcher. And for all the talk of payroll increasing, this would have been one way to do it.
Last season with the Mets, the right-hander went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts. This year, he's 5-3 in his first 10 starts and owns a 3.03 ERA. In his last seven starts, he's 4-1 with a 1.53 ERA while striking out 40 batters and walking only 16 over 47 innings of work.
Bassitt was the ace of the A's for quite some time and would have been a seamless fit for the Cardinals.