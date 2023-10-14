Three moves the Cardinals could have made last offseason to prevent this disaster
The Cardinals had plenty of opportunities to prevent the disaster that was the 2023 season, and these three moves would've helped them out.
By Curt Bishop
2. Trade for Pablo Lopez
This was another opportunity that the Cardinals let pass. Pablo Lopez was of interest to them and the Cardinals had reportedly discussed a deal with the Marlins. While the asking price is unknown, it was deemed too high for the Cardinals.
This of course was back when Tyler O'Neill, Juan Yepez, and Dylan Carlson had some decent trade value. We don't know if this is what the Marlins were seeking, but the Cardinals had a chance to clear up their outfield logjam.
And per usual, St. Louis kept preaching faith in the same outfielders who continue to disappoint at the big-league level. Lopez was subsequently traded to the Twins for Luis Arraez.
The Twins season came to an end in the ALDS when they lost in Game 4 to the Astros. But Lopez pitched a seven-inning gem in Game 2 to even the series and give the Twins a chance to upset the defending champions.
Lopez fanned seven batters, scattered six hits, and allowed just one walk while holding the Astros scoreless through his seven innings of work. The Cardinals could have made a move to acquire him and fortify the rotation.