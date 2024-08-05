Three moments that defined Yadier Molina's career
By Curt Bishop
2006 NLCS Game 7 go-ahead homer
This is probably the most famous of Molina's big moments.
The Cardinals and Mets were locked in a dead heat in Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS, and the game was tied at one run apiece heading into the ninth inning. Molina came to the plate with one out and hit a two-run homer off of Mets reliever Aaron Heilman.
In the bottom half, the Mets loaded the bases, but he and Adam Wainwright shared the first of many memorable moments together when Wainwright froze Carlos Beltran on a curveball to send the Cards to the World Series.
2019 NLDS Game 4
This game included two memorable moments. The Cardinals found themselves down to their final four outs and facing elimination against the Braves. But with two outs in the eighth inning, Molina hit a bloop into right-center to bring in Paul Goldschmidt and tie the game.
The game went into extras, and Molina delivered again with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th to force Game 5.
Career Hit No. 2,000
The following year, the Cardinals would be back in the postseason. But before they clinched, Molina enjoyed a special moment at Busch Stadium.
On September 24, Molina picked up hit No. 2,000 against the Brewers. Sadly, it was during the COVID pandemic, and the legendary catcher didn't get to experience a standing ovation. But the Cardinals and Brewers alike celebrated Molina's accomplishment, and he even shared a nice moment with former Cardinal Jedd Gyorko at first base.