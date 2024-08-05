Three moments that defined Yadier Molina's career
By Curt Bishop
It's been two seasons now since Yadier Molina played out his final year in Major League Baseball. The longtime catcher had played his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals.
He provided fans with memories that will never be forgotten. He was best known for his ability to shut down the running game by throwing out any attempting base stealers. Few, if any could truly match Molina’s abilities
But he also had a penchant for coming through in the clutch. He had some very big moments in the postseason as well. Molina won two World Series rings and was part of four pennant-winning ballclubs in St. Louis.
In addition, he even won eight Gold Gloves as a catcher and four Platinum Gloves. Needless to say, Molina had a legendary career, and the fact that he got to spend all of his time in St. Louis makes it even sweeter.
He and Albert Pujols' careers came to an abrupt end last October when the Cardinals were eliminated in the Wild Card series by the eventual National League champion Phillies, who pulled off a magic carpet ride and fell just short in the Fall Classic against the Astros.
But Molina was part of several great teams during his time in St. Louis. In fact, the Cardinals finished under .500 just once during his career and missed the postseason just six times while he was on the roster.
In this piece, we will look at three of Molina's finest moments and how they ultimately came to define his career.