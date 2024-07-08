Three memorable aspects of the Cardinals 2013 season
By Curt Bishop
4 of 4
Matt Carpenter and Allen Craig
Two of the Cardinals' young stars also helped carry the load in 2013. Matt Carpenter emerged as the team's starting second baseman and had a truly remarkable season, earning his first All-Star nod.
He also hit for a career-best .318 average and took over the leadoff spot for the National League champions. But he wasn't alone. Another offensive weapon emerged in the form of Allen Craig.
Craig's power numbers were down from the previous year, but he was perhaps the Cardinals' most consistent hitter. He hit .315 and even drove in 97 runs. His season came to an unfortunate end when he injured his ankle in Cincinnati, but he was still a key piece in the Cardinals' run to the World Series.