Three memorable aspects of the Cardinals 2013 season
By Curt Bishop
Adam Wainwright's resurgence
After returning from Tommy John surgery in 2012, Adam Wainwright struggled a bit, but he finished strong and won 14 games while posting a 3.94 ERA.
But he was due for a big year in 2013, and that's exactly what took place. He re-established himself as the team's ace, winning 19 games and lowering his ERA by a full run from the previous year's mark.
He even finished second in the Cy Young race behind Clayton Kershaw, though Kershaw essentially ran away with it that year. But it was a sign that Wainwright was back to his old ways and dominating like he once had.
The highlight of the year for the two-time World Series champion was his complete game in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Pirates, a stark contrast from his performance in the NLDS against the Nationals the previous year, as he propelled the Cardinals to their third straight NLCS.