Three highlights of the 2020s so for the St. Louis Cardinals
Despite the struggles the Cardinals have endured this season, the 2020s decade hasn't been devoid of good moments, and we may get another one soon if Adam Wainwright reaches 200 wins.
The Cardinals are undeniably one of the most storied franchises in the history of not just baseball, but sports as a whole. Each generation of fans has seen more than their fair share of talented ballplayers who made their mark on the team and the City of St. Louis.
Some of the greatest moments in Cardinals' history have taken place in just a span of three years, even though the Cardinals haven't had the most successful decade up to this point. From 2020-22, the team has been in the postseason in each of those three seasons.
That will change this October, as the Cardinals are on track to have their first losing season since 2007. But there were still some truly incredible moments that took place early in the decade that fans will remember for a long time and cherish forever.
For example, last year, we saw Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina cap off their storied careers and give fans memories that will last a lifetime. The two Cardinals legends achieved many milestones during their historic farewell tour before retirement.
In this piece, we will be taking a look at three of the best moments of this decade as it pertains to the Cardinals and how special these moments truly were for fans, the city, and the team alike.
Albert Pujols Reaching 700 Home Runs
Having Pujols back for one last ride was truly special. Fans had been clamoring for it for quite some time.
Sure enough, the three-time MVP returned home for one final ride with Molina and Adam Wainwright.
The 2022 season did not start well for Pujols, as he was hitting below .200 as late as July 6. But he went on an absolute tear in the second half of the season and even reached 700 home runs.
That night, the Cardinals were at Dodger Stadium, and the veteran slugger had already homered once in the game. But Pujols unloaded on a pitch from Phil Bickford and sent it out to deep left field for historic No. 700.
The only thing that would have made it sweeter is if it were at Busch Stadium. But Cardinals and Dodgers fans alike were sent into a frenzy as they celebrated the accomplishments of the future Hall-of-Famer.
Waino and Yadi Breaking The Record
The 2022 season was special for more than just one reason. In addition to Pujols, Wainwright and Molina had themselves a special final season together.
On September 14, the longtime Cardinals battery that had been together since 2005 officially broke the record for most starts as a pitcher-catcher duo.
Wainwright threw the first pitch to Christian Yelich, who took it for a strike. Busch Stadium then erupted in cheers as a graphic celebrating their accomplishment was flashed on the jumbotron.
The two batterymates would make three more starts together, setting the all-time record for 328 starts as a battery.
The 17-Game Winning Streak
Back in September of 2021, the Cardinals looked to be dead in the water, as they sat behind three teams in the Wild Card race.
However, things suddenly began to click on September 11. They rallied from a 4-0 deficit against the Reds and picked up a huge win. But that was only the first of what would prove to be an epic win streak.
Instead of giving up, the Cardinals pulled a page out of their 2011 book and went on a historic win streak, setting a franchise record of 17 in a row. And their 17th win in as many games was in front of a sellout crowd at Busch Stadium when they beat the Brewers 6-2 on September 27 to clinch a spot in the postseason.