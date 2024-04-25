Three former MLB stars you didn't know were Cardinals
By Curt Bishop
3 of 3
Eric Davis
Eric Davis is another player who is best known for his contributions outside of St. Louis. He played most of his career with the Reds and was a key piece of their 1990 World Series championship team. Davis also was a two-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger, and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner.
But believe it or not, the star outfielder actually spent some time in St. Louis toward the end of his career. While he was active, his numbers weren't too shabby. In 92 games with the Cardinals in 2000, Davis hit .303 with six homers, 40 RBI, and an .818 OPS.
Sadly, injuries derailed his time as a Cardinal and limited him to just 150 games. He would retire after the 2001 season, which he spent with the Giants.