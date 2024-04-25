Three former MLB stars you didn't know were Cardinals
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals have a long history of success which has featured several great teams and players.
Each generation of Cardinals fans has seen more than their fair share of great players who graced the franchise and provided lasting memories.
Players such as Rogers Hornsby, Dizzy Dean, Stan Musial, Enos Slaughter, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Ted Simmons, Bruce Sutter, and Ozzie Smith were around for previous generations of fans, while today's generation of fans has seen other stars such as Mark McGwire, Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, Matt Holliday, Jason Isringhausen, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Chris Carpenter, and Adam Wainwright.
Each one of the players listed has left a lasting impact on the Cardinals organization and the City of St. Louis. For example, Wainwright is the last holdover from either of the Cardinals' two World Series championship teams since the turn of the century. He closed out the NLCS and World Series in 2006 and helped guide the team back to the Fall Classic in 2013, where they unfortunately fell short against the Red Sox.
But one thing we must consider is the fact that there have been some legendary players who made names for themselves with other organizations but made brief stops in St. Louis.
These players are obviously not known for their contributions to the Cardinals. Still, they are forever part of the Cardinals family.
Fans may forget some of these players, as their time in St. Louis was not terribly notable. But in this piece, we will discuss three MLB legends that you may have forgotten were Cardinals at one point.