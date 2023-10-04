These are the bottom 5 moments of the Cardinals' 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals just wrapped up their worst season in decades. These five moments marked the nadir of their nightmare year.
Oli Marmol questions Tyler O'Neill’s effort
The 2023 season got off to an inauspicious start when, on April 4, outfielder Tyler O'Neill was called out on a play at the plate. After the game, manager Oliver Marmol made his opinion about the play public, saying, “That's not our style of play as far as the effort, rounding the bag there. It's unacceptable.”
O’Neill took umbrage with his manager's comments, saying, “I came up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues playing hard, playing scrappy, and that's who I am. That's my character, and I don't ever want anyone to take that away from me … These conversations definitely could have been had in-house and not gotten out loose like they have. It should have been handled a little differently in my opinion, but who's to say.”
The situation eventually simmered, but after injuries dogged O'Neill for yet another season and questions about his level of dedication to playing through pain persisted, Marmol made a pointed comment to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the types of players Marmol wants on the team next season.
While Marmol never mentioned any specific players, it’s not a stretch to think that he still harbors frustration toward O'Neill and would rather not have him on the team next season.