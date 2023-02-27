The St. Louis Cardinals who will be most negatively impacted by MLB rule changes
Andre Pallante
Andre Pallante was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season for the Cardinals and provided a reliable arm down the stretch due to his 63.9% groundball rate, which was second in baseball out of all pitchers who threw over 100 innings.
See what I am getting at here?
The new rule changes won't make being a ground ball pitcher a bad thing, but it will increase the need, especially from bullpen arms, to have more strikeout stuff in their game. Pallante averaged 6.1 SO/9 last season, so his reliance on the ground ball is a very real thing. His 3.17 ERA during the season was great, but a 3.98 FIP indicates that he receives a ton of help from his defense.
While Pallante should still be a quality arm for St. Louis this season, it's fair to wonder whether or not we'll see significant regression from the right-hander in 2023, especially if a guy like Gorman sees significant time at second base.