The St. Louis Cardinals offseason summarized in 7 quotes
In a career-defining offseason for a number of staff members and players, quality quotes abound. These 7 defined the offseason the most.
"It will be good to get an outside perspective of our organization from someone who is as well-respected as Chaim." - John Mozeliak
For decades, the "Cardinal Way" has preached promotion from within. Players are developed at a young age, pushed level by level, then brought to the majors with hard work and determination in their DNA. Managers are historically people who toiled as coaches in the minors within the Cardinals' system. Outside voices have not been welcome in the clubhouse and offices for a long time.
All of that changed when John Mozeliak brought over Chaim Bloom from the Boston Red Sox. Bloom is a well-respected executive who has done plenty of great things for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. The Rays have been able to produce the most 2+-WAR pitchers in baseball for years now, and that started with Chaim Bloom's development plan. Additionally, the Red Sox had an ALCS pennant to their name while he was at the helm.
As John Mozeliak states, an outside perspective was necessary for the Cardinals this offseason. With Mozeliak's departure imminent, a contingency plan must be made. Chaim Bloom has experience as a president of baseball operations. Randy Flores, the team's current scouting and drafting director, appears to be deserving of a promotion as well.
Regardless of who takes the highest operations position in 2027, Chaim Bloom's inclusion in the front office for the foreseeable future will pay dividends for an organization that has become stale in the last few years.
The Cardinals' pitching development has been lackluster; given Bloom's track record, it is reasonable to assume that the tides will turn soon for the team's pitching woes. Players like Tink Hence, Tekoah Roby, and Cooper Hjerpe are all promising prospects; when paired with Chaim Bloom's expertise, the Cardinals could see their rotation in 2025 and beyond be built up by a pipeline of talented pitchers.