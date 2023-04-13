The St. Louis Cardinals get a mile-high reboot against the Colorado Rockies
Cardinals getaway with victory
Another day and another hard fought victory for the Cardinals.
Tyler O'Neill tied the game in the second inning with a solo home run to center field. The blast traveled 461 feet at 107.7 mph. The home run felt like what O'Neill needed to get going on a solid run. The "into the shrubs" call from Chip Carey was pretty great, too.
The Cardinals took the lead with a home run from Nolan Arenado. The home run to the left-center field traveled 416 feet at 102.1 mph. In the seventh inning, Taylor Motter hit a double to right field, scoring O'Neill. The Rockies tied the game up later that inning at 4.
Nolan Gorman is earning his Go-Ahead Gorman nickname. Gorman hit his fourth home run of the season on a fly to left center field to score Willson Contreras. The homer traveled 389 feet at 102.2mph.
In the ninth, Goldschmidt hit a double to left field, scoring Jordan Walker for a 7-4 Cardinals win.
Jack Flaherty had a much better outing Wednesday. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up five hits, a walk, and two runs, including a home run. He was able to bring his ERA down to 1.76. Zack Thompson pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up a walk while striking out one. Drew VerHagen pitched a third of an inning, giving up two hits, two runs, and a walk.
Andre Pallante earned his first win of the season, after blowing a save opportunity. He pitched an inning. Giovanny Gallegos pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out two batters. Ryan Helsley earned his third save of the season, striking out two in the ninth.