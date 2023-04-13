The St. Louis Cardinals get a mile-high reboot against the Colorado Rockies
Tuesday evening's epic comeback by the Cardinals was just what the team needed to reboot from a slow start to the season.
After a terrible game Monday, the Cardinals turned things around, taking the series win with the offensive output fans have been hoping to see.
The Cardinals lost Monday 7-4, they had a tremendous win on Tuesday 9-6, and on Wednesday, they won 7-4.
Steven Matz earned his second loss of the season on Monday, struggling mightly through his 5.2 innings of work. He gave up nine hits and six runs. He gave up two walks and struck out four batters. Zack Thompson pitched the final third of the sixth inning, giving up two hits and a run. Drew VerHagen pitched one inning, giving up two hits while striking out two batters. Chris Stratton pitched the eighth inning, striking out one batter.
Matz worked through his usual struggles but did get some good relief from Thompson, VerHagen, and Stratton. Seeing Matz put together a good game with an offense ready to score runs will be fun.
The Cardinals got on the board in the fourth inning after a triple from Alec Burleson scored Brendan Donovan. Paul Goldschmidt tied the game up with a single to score Burleson. In the sixth inning, Goldschmidt knocked a single to score Donovan again. The team was quiet until the ninth inning when Nolan Gorman hit a double to center field, scoring Goldschmidt.
The team was 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving three batters on base. Not great, but not as bad as recent games. As the team struggled through bad breaks and adjusted to the high altitude in Denver, the Cardinals seemed primed to bust out of this frustrating slump they had found themselves in.