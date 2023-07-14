The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly interested in these 3 starting pitchers
We are finally getting an idea of what starting pitchers the Cardinals may target, and they will come at varying costs
By Josh Jacobs
Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees
If you watched the MLB Futures Game this year, you will have already been introduced to the number thirteen prospect in the Yankees system, Clayton Beeter.
Beeter, 24, was identified as a fit for St. Louis according to one of Goold's sources. In 14 starts across Double-A and Triple-A this year, Beeter has a 2.64 ERA with 83 SO in just 71.2 innings pitched. In 2022, Beeter struck out 15.1 batters per nine innings, the highest among Minor League starters who threw 77 or more innings.
There are a few concerns with Beeter. First, there are some concerns about his ability to be a starter long-term, as some scouts believe he may need to transition to the bullpen at some point. The Yankees seem pretty confident in him as a starter though, and apparently the Cardinals do too. Second, he has struggled since being promoted to Triple-A, but he's only made two starts thus far after posting a 2.08 ERA in Double-A.
Beeter does not have a Major League track record, but his stuff is legit. Goold wrote that the Yankees are looking for outfielder help and short-term pitching, so names like Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Jordan Montgomery, and Jack Flaherty could all be potential fits here in a Beeter trade.