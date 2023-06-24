Fansided
Redbird Rants

The St. Louis Cardinals all-time best starting lineup based on WAR

Compiling the Cardinals' all-time best starting lineup based on WAR created some surprising lineup choices

By Matt Blaker

Albert Pujols sits at 88.8 WAR for his career as a Cardinal, but where does that rank him all-time?
Albert Pujols sits at 88.8 WAR for his career as a Cardinal, but where does that rank him all-time? / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
11 of 11
Next

Our Lineup

Well, I can't lay out all these names without giving a go at what the lineup itself would actually look like. I'm not going to breakdown each decision but just for funs sake let's roll the boys out there for an evening game in this order:

1. Enos Slaughter RF
2. Stan Musial LF
3. Albert Pujols 1B
4. Rogers Hornsby 2B
5. Ken Boyer 3B
6. Ted Simmons DH
7. Curt Floyd CF
8. Yadier Molina C
9. Ozzie Smith SS

feed

What would your lineup be? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter!

10 worst moves by Cardinals front office since 2015. dark. Next. 10 worst moves

Home/St Louis Cardinals History