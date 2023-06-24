The St. Louis Cardinals all-time best starting lineup based on WAR
Compiling the Cardinals' all-time best starting lineup based on WAR created some surprising lineup choices
By Matt Blaker
11 of 11
Our Lineup
Well, I can't lay out all these names without giving a go at what the lineup itself would actually look like. I'm not going to breakdown each decision but just for funs sake let's roll the boys out there for an evening game in this order:
1. Enos Slaughter RF
2. Stan Musial LF
3. Albert Pujols 1B
4. Rogers Hornsby 2B
5. Ken Boyer 3B
6. Ted Simmons DH
7. Curt Floyd CF
8. Yadier Molina C
9. Ozzie Smith SS
What would your lineup be? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter!