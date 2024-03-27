The St. Louis Cardinals 2024 All-Spring lineup
These players performed the best throughout spring training.
Spring training is largely a time for players to refine their craft. Pitchers are getting the feel for certain arm angles and grips while testing out new pitches, hitters are finding their stroke, and coaches are setting the team up for success in the regular season.
It is wise to take spring training stats lightly; while some players require strong showings to make roster spots or prove they still have the touch, most take spring training as a tune-up.
However, we can still glean certain assumptions based on spring performance. Some players rise to the challenge and go off in spring training. While they may not make the team's starting lineup in the end, they can still show off during exhibition games.
Basing our lineup solely on spring training stats, this is the potential group the St. Louis Cardinals could roll out in 2024. Some of these players will make the Opening Day roster while others have already been sent to minor league camp.
C: Ivan Herrera
1B: Alec Burleson
2B: Jose Fermin
3B: Thomas Saggese
SS: Cesar Prieto
LF: Dylan Carlson*
CF: Victor Scott II
RF: Jordan Walker
DH: Matt Carpenter
SP1: Miles Mikolas
SP2: Zack Thompson
RP: Riley O'Brien
*Indicates a player who is injured currently.
Well, not many regulars on that list. Players like Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman barely missed the cut due to positional need, but you'll have to scroll pretty far down the offensive leaderboard to see names like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Masyn Winn from the spring.
Jose Fermin, Thomas Saggese, and Cesar Prieto are all interchangeable in my mind. Prieto finished spring with a .858 OPS in 30 at-bats. He logged 12 hits in 30 at-bats with only 3 strikeouts. His .400 average was near the top of the leaderboard. Saggese and Fermin also have plenty of offense, and Saggese's .325/.386/.450 slash line shows his balance and potential.
Ivan Herrera will be the team's catcher; he has 12 hits in 36 at-bats. This spot was originally held by Willson Contreras, but Herrera's 5 extra-base hits bolster his case.. At designated hitter, surprisingly, we will find Matt Carpenter. The 38-year-old batter slashed .350/.458/.700 this spring with 4 doubles and a home run to go with 9 strikeouts and 3 walks. His strikeouts are high, but his offensive output offsets any concerns.
The outfield situation isn't what the team envisioned heading into spring. Dylan Carlson, after a rough start, has turned it on these past two weeks. His injury in Monday's game is disappointing. Victor Scott II will start in center thanks to a couple of highlight plays and an .848 OPS paired with 4 stolen bases. In right field, Jordan Walker gets the nod with 9 hits in 38 at-bats (2 doubles, 1 triple, and a home run).
The pitchers were challenging. I couldn't quite decide between Miles Mikolas and Zack Thompson, and I make the rules for this list, so I included both. Mikolas has a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings pitched. The righty struck out only 12 batsmen, but he also only walked 1. Thompson pitched 12 innings and finished with a 2.25 ERA and a microscopic 0.75 WHIP. Thompson also struck out 12 batters and walked 4.
Riley O'Brien, one of the team's many bullpen additions this offseason, had the best spring among relievers. He pitched 8 innings while striking out 7, walking 2, and giving up 8 total hits. His 1.25 WHIP and 1.13 ERA were among the best on the team. O'Brien held 4 games and recorded 1 save.
While this lineup is hardly one that fans want to see in the 2024 regular season, several of these players put on a show this spring. Many of the players on this All-Spring team are young. Thomas Saggese, Victor Scott II, and Jordan Walker are players of the future for the organization. To see them get off to great starts this year bodes well for the Cardinals' overall success in 2024.