The Nolans shine as Cardinals net series sweep over Marlins
Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman came up huge in series for the Cardinals
Arenado gets first walk-off homer for Cardinals
Brendan Donovan got things started for the Cardinals in the sixth inning Tuesday. He knocked his 11th home run of the season on a fly to right field. The blast traveled 388 feet at 98.5 mph.
Nolan Gorman doubled on a fly to right field to score Dylan Carlson.
In the tenth inning, Arenado launched his 21st home run of the season on a fly to left field, scoring Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar. This was his fourth career walk-off but his first as a Cardinal. That seems unbelievable, which means it was about time. The celebration at home was fantastic and felt like a needed festivity for a team that has struggled.
The Nolans showed out in Wednesday's winner
Arenado started things for the Cardinals in the first inning with a single to right field to score Paul Goldschmidt. Nolan Gorman then launched his 19th home run of the season on a fly to center field, scoring Lars Nootbaar and Arenado.
It's great to see Gorman coming into his own at second base, while also making strides at the plate. He struggled much of June and returned to form in July. This home run traveled 419 feet at 105.9 mph — just a massive blast from the talented young star.
In the seventh inning, Nootbaar singled to third base, allowing Donovan to score. Nootbaar reached third thanks to a throwing error by Jon Berti. Gorman then singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Nootbaar.
Arenado also showed off his skills at third base. Unbelievable.
This series showed what the Cardinals are fully capable of doing. Here's hoping they keep it up and continue to play with this intensity.