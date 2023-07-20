The Nolans shine as Cardinals net series sweep over Marlins
Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman came up huge in series for the Cardinals
Arenado and Carlson shine on Monday
Arenado had a fantastic series against the Marlins. He performed exactly how he and his fans expected all season. Whether at the plate or third base, he had a performance to build on for the final half of the season.
Arenado got things going Monday with a single to left field, scoring Dylan Carlson. Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth inning, scoring Carlson. Jordan Walker singled to left field, scoring Paul Goldschmidt.
Carlson singled in the sixth inning to score Nolan Gorman. Arenado then doubled to center field, scoring Carlson and Goldschmidt.
Monday's effort from Carlson came hours after he'd learned he would become the team's fourth outfielder once Tyler O'Neill returns from the injured list. Carlson said he feels he has much to contribute to the team when given the opportunity. Carlson went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI. This proves he does have the ability to do big things for the Cardinals. O'Neill hasn't returned from the injured list, and it will be interesting to see what the Cardinals will do if Carlson continues performing at this rate. The Cardinals could be auditioning one of the two for a possible trade deadline deal. This could get interesting!