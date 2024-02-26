The next crop of St. Louis Cardinals prospects
The farm system is quite top-heavy after a reboot at last year's trade deadline. Which players are behind the top-tier of prospects?
The St. Louis Cardinals, according to various outlets, have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball. Players such as Masyn Winn, Tink Hence, Tekoah Roby, and Victor Scott II highlight a farm system with a multitude of high-end pitchers and position players at key spots defensively. These four players will definitely be in St. Louis by 2025, and some are likely to even see time this season.
Behind Winn, Hence, Roby, and Scott II, St. Louis features some guys who have been in the system for quite some time and are scratching the surface of the majors. Gordon Graceffo, Michael McGreevy, and Thomas Saggese are all candidates to see time in the majors this year. The current crop of MLB-ready prospects leans pitcher-heavy, but the position players in Saggese, Scott, and Winn are no slouches either.
While the current top prospects in the system lean towards the pitchers, the next round of young players are more on the position side of things. The ceilings of these players may not be as high as those of Jordan Walker, Tink Hence, and Masyn Winn, but the potential is surely there for the next crop of young players in the Cardinals' farm system.
Here are 7 prospects in the lower minors to watch for 2026 and beyond.
OF Chase Davis
Chase Davis was selected with the 21st overall pick out of the University of Arizona in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft by the Cardinals last year. Davis, 22, has played primarily the corner outfield in his professional career, but St. Louis has tried him in center due to his plus arm and decent speed. Davis drew comparisons to Carlos Gomez, the now-retired lefty slugger who played for the Colorado Rockies during his career.
He had fantastic stats offensively in Arizona, and he slugged 21 home runs in only 57 games in his final year in college. He had some swing-and-miss issues, but his power potential and tendency to draw walks helped balance out his strikeout tendencies. Davis was immediately sent to low-A Palm Beach, and he didn't play up to his college standards.
He struck out nearly 33% of the time, and his slugging percentage was lower than his on-base percentage. Most of the games he played in 2023 for Palm Beach were in center field; he is probably more suited to play the corner outfield, especially if his bat is revived.
Davis is quite young and quite talented; if he can show improvement these next few years, he could be a strong prospect in 2026 for the Cardinals.