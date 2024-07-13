The Cardinals would be unwise to phase out Michael Siani
Baseball has a legendary lexicon: a curveball is a "yakker," and a leadoff hitter who gets on base is deemed a "table-setter." Another term, usually attributed to longtime catcher Mike Gonzalez, is "good field, no hit." This is an apt description of St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani, who has saved the Cardinals' bacon numerous times with his highlight-reel catches. Siani's time as an outfield regular could be nearing the end of the line, but the Cardinals can't afford to take him off of the roster.
At the plate, Siani hasn't done much to get excited about, as he's hitting .230 with a .573 OPS, but his production on defense can't be overstated. While patrolling center field, Siani is 13 outs above average, tied with the Washington Nationals' Jacob Young for tops among major league outfielders. His performance has elevated the Cardinals' outfield defense from 16 outs below average in 2023 to five outs above average this season.
The Cardinals outfield is getting crowded, as Lars Nootbaar recently returned from the injured list and Tommy Edman just began his rehab stint. But the team has a 33-20 record since Mother's Day, and were it not for Siani's defense in the Cardinals' large number of one-run games, that number could be a fair bit worse. The Cardinals shouldn't tinker too much with what has gotten them to this point.
During the offseason, John Mozeliak stressed that the Cardinals needed pitching, and while the rotation has mostly held up to this point, Siani's defense has undoubtedly given it a boost, particularly when pitch-to-contact hurler Miles Mikolas and flyball pitcher Lance Lynn are on the mound.
If the Cardinals are going to curb Siani's playing time in favor of Nootbaar or Edman, they need to be sure that the offensive production will be worth the defensive trade-off. The team may be better off demoting Dylan Carlson and utilizing one of Nootbaar and Edman as a trade chip, keeping Siani on the roster to at least serve as a late-game defensive replacement. Edman's versatility would make him especially attractive to teams, and Brendan Donovan's presence could render Edman redundant.
Catcher Ivan Herrera was just optioned to Memphis after returning from the injured list, but if the Cardinals are determined to carry three catchers again at some point, Siani may be the one on the outside looking in. A better option would be for the Cardinals to cut ties with Brandon Crawford, but given how much the team emphasized clubhouse leadership, that doesn't appear likely to happen.
It would be foolish for the Cardinals not to keep Siani around in some capacity, as his defensive skills are too valuable to let languish in the minor leagues. He may not be up to major league snuff at the plate (although he has shown himself to be an excellent bunter), but the man whom Mozeliak called "Michael Sinese" on Opening Day has become a difference-maker in St. Louis.