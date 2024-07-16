The Cardinals need a starter, but a frontline option isn't available
By Curt Bishop
The trade deadline is less than three weeks away, and it's a crucial one for the Cardinals. While they've played much better since May 12, there are obvious holes in the roster, and almost every area of the team needs to be addressed. They need a right-handed bat, a reliever, and a starter that gives them a chance to win in the playoffs and go next to Sonny Gray.
We'll focus primarily on the rotation needs. The Cardinals lack a No. 2 starter that can be paired with Gray. If they were to get into the playoffs as currently constructed, they would have Sonny Gray start Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. But they don't have a guy that can be trusted to take the ball in Game 2. Kyle Gibson has been good, but he's not good enough to be a Game 2 starter in the playoffs.
Adding that piece, among others is the only way the Cardinals are going to have a chance to get out of the first round, assuming they don't secure one of the top two seeds in the National League, which is highly likely. I was warming up to the idea of acquiring Max Scherzer as that piece until Scherzer himself shut down any trade speculation yesterday. Sure, he could still be traded, but it looks unlikely.
A pitcher of that caliber is what the Cardinals need. The problem is, that guy just isn't available.
A frontline starter is not available for the Cardinals at the deadline
With Scherzer likely off the board, we can assume that Nathan Eovaldi is as well. That makes it unlikely that the Cardinals will acquire that type of pitcher.
So, what can they do? How can they get a starter that helps them win in the playoffs? Because of the way the market is right now, St. Louis will likely have to settle for a middle-of-the-rotation guy. That type of pitcher won't be cheap, but it's the best they can do at this year's deadline.
I think the best bets for the Cardinals are probably Jack Flaherty or Tyler Anderson. Both are having great seasons, and Anderson was added to the All-Star team, so these are guys who could help the Cardinals.
Having seen Flaherty's 2019 second-half surge, the Cardinals know what they can get out of him. He even pitched well in the postseason that year, winning Game 5 of the NLDS to send the Cardinals to the NLCS.
Flaherty would strictly be a rental, as he is on a one-year deal with the Tigers. As such, he'll probably cost less than Anderson, who has another year of club control after this season. But I do think those are the Cardinals' best options this year, and if they do end up being strictly buyers, that is where they should focus their energy in terms of starters.
These aren't sexy moves by any means, but what they do give you is somebody like what Pablo Lopez was last year with the Twins. No, the Cardinals aren't going to be World Series favorites, but adding one of Anderson and Flaherty at least gives you a chance to get out of the first round.