The Cardinals need a new trade deadline strategy
If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to turn things around for 2024, Cliff Williams thinks they need a whole new strategy.
What would the results look like?
Others I would like to move but not sure there would be any takers would be Steven Matz and Paul DeJong. They could be nice throw-ins if we need to add to these trade packages. I could see Dylan Carlson may also be added. Whatever it takes to get these trades done.
So what have we done here?
Players out: Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Brendan Donovan, Jack Flaherty
Prospects out: Ivan Herrera, plus 2 top 100 prospect
Players in: Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, Triston Casas
Prospects in: 3 top 100 prospects
Payroll saved with these trades: $17,628,000
Additional payroll coming off the books at the end of this year:
Adam Wainwright - $17.5M
Jordan Montgomery - $10M
Paul DeJong - $4.3
Chris Stratton - $2.8
Drew VerHagen - $2.75
Jordan Hicks - $1.8
Total - $39.15M
Payroll to work within 2024: $56.7M. What to do with all that money?
I want Julio Urias. He is a free agent after this year. Spotrac has his market value listed at 8 years for $192M or $24M per year. Done.
That leaves $15M on the books for improving the bench and rebuilding the bullpen. And we net one extra top 100 Prospect.
This would be my team next year if I could wave my magic wand.
THIS YEAR
POSITION
2024 ROSTER
Jordan Montgomery
SP
Julio Urias
Jack Flaherty
SP
Shane Bieber
Miles Mikolas
SP
Dylan Cease
Adam Wainright
SP
Miles Mikolas
Matthew Liberatore
SP
Matthew Liberatore/Tink Hence/Gorden Graceffo
Chris Stratton
RP
Replacement
Drew VerHagen
RP
Replacement
Genisis Cabrera
RP
Genisis Cabrera
Andre Pallante
RP
Andre Pallante
Steven Matz
RP
Steven Matz
Giovanny Gallegos
CL
Giovanny Gallegos
Jordan Hicks
CL
Replacement
Ryan Helsley
CL
Ryan Helsley
Wilson Contreras
C
Wilson Contreras
Paul Goldschmidt
1B
Triston Casas(L) , Luken Baker (R)
Nolan Gorman
2B
Nolan Gorman
Nolan Arenado
3B
Nolan Arenado
Paul DeJong
SS
Masyn Winn
Jordan Walker
RF
Jordan Walker
Tommy Edman
CF
Tommy Edman
Lars Nootbaar
LF
Lars Nootbaar
This gets me three pitchers I feel pretty good about if we make it to the World Series. The lineup, if playing as they should, will still have power, speed, and a very good defense.
Please let me know what you think. I am pretty sure that none of this will happen but it's fun to play GM for the day. What would you change?