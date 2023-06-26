Fansided
The Cardinals need a new trade deadline strategy

If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to turn things around for 2024, Cliff Williams thinks they need a whole new strategy.

By Cliff Williams

What would the results look like?

Others I would like to move but not sure there would be any takers would be Steven Matz and Paul DeJong. They could be nice throw-ins if we need to add to these trade packages. I could see Dylan Carlson may also be added. Whatever it takes to get these trades done.

So what have we done here?

Players out: Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Brendan Donovan, Jack Flaherty

Prospects out: Ivan Herrera, plus 2 top 100 prospect

Players in: Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, Triston Casas

Prospects in: 3 top 100 prospects

Payroll saved with these trades: $17,628,000

Additional payroll coming off the books at the end of this year:

Adam Wainwright - $17.5M

Jordan Montgomery - $10M

Paul DeJong - $4.3

Chris Stratton - $2.8

Drew VerHagen - $2.75

Jordan Hicks - $1.8

Total - $39.15M

Payroll to work within 2024: $56.7M. What to do with all that money?

I want Julio Urias. He is a free agent after this year. Spotrac has his market value listed at 8 years for $192M or $24M per year. Done.

That leaves $15M on the books for improving the bench and rebuilding the bullpen. And we net one extra top 100 Prospect.

This would be my team next year if I could wave my magic wand.

THIS YEAR

POSITION

2024 ROSTER

Jordan Montgomery

SP

Julio Urias

Jack Flaherty

SP

Shane Bieber

Miles Mikolas

SP

Dylan Cease

Adam Wainright

SP

Miles Mikolas

Matthew Liberatore

SP

Matthew Liberatore/Tink Hence/Gorden Graceffo

Chris Stratton

RP

Replacement

Drew VerHagen

RP

Replacement

Genisis Cabrera

RP

Genisis Cabrera

Andre Pallante

RP

Andre Pallante

Steven Matz

RP

Steven Matz

Giovanny Gallegos

CL

Giovanny Gallegos

Jordan Hicks

CL

Replacement

Ryan Helsley

CL

Ryan Helsley

Wilson Contreras

C

Wilson Contreras

Paul Goldschmidt

1B

Triston Casas(L) , Luken Baker (R)

Nolan Gorman

2B

Nolan Gorman

Nolan Arenado

3B

Nolan Arenado

Paul DeJong

SS

Masyn Winn

Jordan Walker

RF

Jordan Walker

Tommy Edman

CF

Tommy Edman

Lars Nootbaar

LF

Lars Nootbaar

This gets me three pitchers I feel pretty good about if we make it to the World Series. The lineup, if playing as they should, will still have power, speed, and a very good defense.

Please let me know what you think. I am pretty sure that none of this will happen but it's fun to play GM for the day. What would you change?

