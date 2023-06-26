The Cardinals need a new trade deadline strategy
If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to turn things around for 2024, Cliff Williams thinks they need a whole new strategy.
Jack Flaherty - Triston Casas and 1 top 100 prospect.
It is a well-known fact that the Cardinals would love to move on from Flaherty. His contract is up at the end of the year and there is little chance we will sign him at the $10M market cost that Spotrac estimates it will take.
Casas will make the minimum and he has been a disappointment this year. He was a highly-regarded prospect that could at least share time at first base if not take over completely if we don’t have Goldy.
Out: Jack Flaherty
In: Triston Casas, one prospect.
Payroll: Save $928,000