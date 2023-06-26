The Cardinals need a new trade deadline strategy
If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to turn things around for 2024, Cliff Williams thinks they need a whole new strategy.
Dylan Cease for Ivan Herrera and Brendan Donovan and a prospect
Cease has had a bit of an off year but he did come in second in AL Cy Young voting last year. Moving him to a more pitcher-friendly park could work wonders. He has two more years (2024, 2025) of club control. The salary is $5.7M.
Herrera is stuck behind Contreras and is probably ready to play now. The White Sox starting catcher is 34 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the year so the Sox get their new starting catcher for next year.
I hate to give up Donovan because I love how he plays but we need another pitcher more. Remember, you have to give to get.
Out: Ivan Herrera, Brendan Donovan, one prospect
In: Dylan Cease
Payroll: Add $4.3M