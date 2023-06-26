The Cardinals need a new trade deadline strategy
If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to turn things around for 2024, Cliff Williams thinks they need a whole new strategy.
Shane Bieber for Tyler O’Neill and a top-100 prospect.
This would be similar to the Bader/Montgomery trade last year.
Bieber has been rumored to be dealt for quite some time now. His salary next year would be only 10M.
O’Neill has a salary this year of $4.9M and is still arbitration-eligible next year. Let’s assume next year he gets the same salary. He has pretty much worn out his welcome here and Cleveland has a need in the outfield. I think a one-for-one swap would work, but let's sweeten the deal a bit and add a prospect.
OUT: Tyler O’Neill, 1 top 100 prospect
IN: Shane Bieber
Payroll: Add $5M