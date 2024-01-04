The A-Team: How did the potential 2024 Cardinals lineup perform in 2023?
With the 2024 roster nearly set, I wanted to look at how those players performed in games in which they mostly played together last year.
July
Due to injuries, Masyn Winn still being in AAA, and a variety of players getting rest, July only featured six games where seven or more of their 2024 starters played together. Those players led the team to a meager 2-4 record.
The offense improved from May, and they averaged 4.33 runs per game, but the team average dropped to just .223 in six games. The pitchers showed improvement as well, as they allowed only 4.67 runs per game.
The main issue for the Cardinals in the month of July was an inability to hit with runners in scoring position. In the six games where seven or more of the Cardinals' 2024 starting lineup played together, they went 8-44 with runners in scoring position. The players were depleted both physically and mentally at this point and the drive to win and perform was fading quickly.
Lars Nootbaar, Willson Contreras, and Brendan Donovan continued to shine, and Nolan Arenado was returning to his MVP-caliber form. Edman's wrist injury kept him out of the lineup for most of July. The impending Trade Deadline and overall team underperformance thus far seemed to be weighing on the team's best players.