The 8 Cardinals I was most impressed by at Winter Warm-Up

Max Rajcic had three goals going into 2023…



1. Throw 130 innings

2. Reach Double-A

3. Win Minor League Pitcher of the Year



Check, check, and check. ☑️☑️☑️



He kept his goals for 2024 private, but if 2023 shows us anything, he’ll rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/l25qeZ4KKe