The 5 all-time best baseball players from St. Louis
St. Louis has a storied baseball history. Who are some of the best players who were born in or near Gateway City?
Ken Holtzman
Ken Holtzman was a dominant lefty who was born in St. Louis, MO in 1945. Holtzman was drafted in the 4th round of the 1965 draft by the Chicago Cubs. Most of his career was played in Chicago or Oakland, but he did spend some time in Baltimore and New York. He was primarily a starting pitcher, but he made appearances out of the bullpen more frequently towards the end of his career.
Holtzman made two All-Star Games and won 3 World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics. In his career, Holtzman collected 27.3 bWAR. The lefty had a career 174-150 record, and he finished his career with a 105 ERA+. He pitched two no-hitters in his career, and he won 20 games for the Athletics in 1973.
Roy Sievers
Roy Sievers was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1926, and he passed away in 2017 in Spanish Lake, MO. He went to Beaumont High School in St. Louis; Sievers was drafted by the St. Louis Browns, and he played 5 seasons with the Browns before playing for the Washington Senators, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. Sievers played both left field and first base in his career.
Sievers was the Rookie of the Year in 1949, and he ended up playing in 5 All-Star Games throughout his career. He received MVP votes in 7 of his 17 years in professional baseball. In 1957, Roy led the league in home runs (42) and runs batted in (114). Siever racked up 25.5 bWAR for his career.