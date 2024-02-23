The 10 Cardinals with the most to prove during Spring Training
Coming off a terrible 2023 season, these ten Cardinals have a lot to prove as Spring Training gets underway.
By Josh Jacobs
Tommy Edman
Offseason wrist surgery has set the Cardinals' center fielder back as Spring Training has gotten underway, and depending on how long it takes him to bounce back, Edman's role with the club could get interesting.
Edman and the Cardinals have to an agreement on a two-year extension that locks up his remaining arbitration years, but there is a lot of young talent up the middle for St. Louis that could replace Edman. Donovan and Gorman have already supplanted Edman at second base, while the Cardinals are hoping Masyn Winn claims the starting shortstop job for years to come. Edman still provides the Cardinals depth at both positions, in particular shortstop, but his main role is now as the club's center fielder.
The plan is for Edman to be the everyday guy out in center field this year, but if he's not able to begin the season on the active roster, Edman leaves the door open for former top prospect Dylan Carlson to regain an everyday role with the club. And it's impossible to ignore the rise of Victor Scott II, whose blazing speed and incredible defense now has him knocking on the door of St. Louis as well.
If Edman is not healthy or is slow out of the gates for St. Louis, there's a world where he is regulated to a super-utility role off the bench or utilized as a trade chip at the deadline. While it seems more likely that Edman could be moved next offseason, if the Cardinals need pitching at the deadline, he makes a lot of sense to move, much like Harrison Bader a few years ago.