Thanksgiving Feast: St. Louis Cardinals edition
There are plenty of food items that are staples at dinner tables across America during Thanksgiving. Certain St. Louis Cardinals are reminiscent of those food staples.
Desserts
Willson Contreras: Sweet potato casserole
I'll be honest, I am wholly unfamiliar with sweet potato casserole. I'm a pie guy, particularly chocolate pies. Sweet potato casserole was a new item in my eyes. From what I've heard and read, sweet potato casserole is a good combination of sweet and savory. It is lively and full of flavor. Willson Contreras is known for many things both on and off the field, but his excitable nature and positive clubhouse presence are two of his most well-known qualities. He is often seen shouting and cheering on the bench, and he helps control the game as the catcher. Sweet potato casseroles are full of flavor and zing, just like Contreras.
Nolan Gorman: Apple pie
Apple pie isn't the table-setter item. It's the ringer. It's brought out once every other food has done its job. Without any additional toppings, apple pie is good, but if it's sprinkled with some whipped cream and/or cinnamon, look out! The spicy-sweet combination of cinnamon will be sufficient to make you go back for seconds. Nolan Gorman is that type of player. He typically won't set the table (get on base), but boy, will he clear the table! He has some serious pop, but his humility also makes him a very likable player.
Lars Nootbaar: Pumpkin pie
I believe the saying goes: "Everyone loves pie." If that's the case, and it typically is from my experience, then Lars Nootbaar is the clear choice for pie, particularly pumpkin pie, the favorite of pies around the nation. Not only do fans love Lars Nootbaar, but other players do as well. He has been seen chatting up Japanese players such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, and he is rising as one of the most popular players in the world. Everyone loves pie, and everyone loves Lars Nootbaar.