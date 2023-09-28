Thanks Waino Weekend: Schedule, retirement ceremony, and how you can be a part of it
This weekend is going to be a celebration of Adam Wainwright's career in St. Louis, and here are all of the ways you can be a part of the festivities.
By Josh Jacobs
After 18 incredible seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, this weekend will mark the end of Adam Wainwright's historic career, and the Cardinals have given us multiple ways to celebrate him.
Here is the full breakdown of the weekend's festivities and how you can be a part of them.
Friday, September 29th - Themed t-shirt giveaway
With the purchase of a special theme ticket to Friday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, fans will receive a themed t-shirt "The Stadium Tour (Waino's Version), a fun playoff Wainwright's budding music career and his last ride as a St. Louis Cardinal.
Saturday, September 30th - Adam Wainwright Musical Performance and Fireworks
After the conclusion of Saturday's game, Wainwright will debut three new original songs in front of the home crowd in a "mini-concert", followed by a firework show.
Sunday, October 1st - Adam Wainwright's Retirement Ceremony and themed guitar giveaway
Sunday is going to be a very emotional day. Prior to the game against the Reds, there will be a pre-game retirement ceremony for Wainwright, where some of his former teammates and figures within the Cardinals' organization will pay tribute to the Cardinals' legend. The game that afternoon will be the final of Wainwright's career.
The first 25,000 fans entering the stadium (16 and older) will receive an Adam Wainwright-themed guitar, an awesome collectible item to remember him by.
More information and the ability to purchase tickets can be found here on the Cardinals' website.
Will Adam Wainwright be playing in any of these games?
The Cardinals announced this week that Wainwright's 200th career win would be his final appearance on the mound of his career, but the door remains open for him to get a chance to play in another way.
While the club says it depends on whether the Reds are pushing for a playoff spot or not, they have not closed the door on Wainwright getting one final at-bat for the club. And who knows, maybe they do surprise us with one final appearance out of the bullpen as well.