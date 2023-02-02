St. Louis Cardinals Top 5 right fielders of all-time
Honorable Mention
Joe Cunningham (1954, 1956-61)
Joe Cunningham was a member of Fred Hutchinson's last Cardinals teams and was the regular right-fielder under Solly Hemus' managerial stint. During his Career career, he accumulated 15.9 WAR and batted over .300. Cunningham's best year in St. Louis was 1959, where he represented the Cardinals at the All-Star game and led the Majors with a .453 on-base percentage.
Andy Van Slyke (1983-1986)
Before he became an All-Star and Gold Glove-caliber center fielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Andy Van Slyke broke into the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals. In his four years with the Cardinals, Van Slyke batted .259/.347/.422 with an OPS+ of 114. He was the starting right fielder of the pennant-winning 1985 Cardinals team.