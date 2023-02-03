Fansided
St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Schedule 2023: Dates, Locations, and How to Watch

Here is everything you need to know about the St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Spring Training

Can you believe it? The off-season is coming to a close, and the St. Louis Cardinals are inching closer to the beginning of Spring Training. This should be an interesting spring, as the World Baseball Classic will open up playing time for many of the Cardinals' young prospects. Here is everything you need to know about Spring Training this year.

When Do the St. Louis Cardinals' Pitchers And Catchers Report For Spring Training?

Wednesday, February 15th

Cardinals' Spring Training Schedule

February 25th (12:05 pm CST) - vs. Washington Nationals

February 26th (12:10 pm CST) - at Miami Marlins

February 27th (12:05 pm CST) - vs. New York Mets

February 28th (12:05 pm CST) at Washington Nationals

March 2nd (12:05 pm CST) - at Houston Astros

March 3rd (12:05 pm CST) vs. Miami Marlins

March 4th (12:05 pm CST) at Washington Nationals

March 5th (12:05 pm CST) vs New York Mets

March 6th (12:05 pm CST) vs. Houston Astros

March 7th (12:05 pm CST) at Detroit Tigers

March 8th (12:05 pm CST) at New York Yankees

March 9th (12:05 pm CST) vs. Nicaragua - Exhibition game

March 10th (5:05 pm CST) vs. New York Mets

March 11th (12:05 pm CST) at Houston Astros

March 12th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Washington Nationals

March 14th (12:05 pm CDT) at Houston Astros

March 15th (12:10 pm CDT) at New York Mets

March 16th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Houston Astros

March 17th (12:10 pm CDT) at Miami Marlins

March 18th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Detroit Tigers

March 19th (12:10 pm CDT) at New York Mets

March 20th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Miami Marlins

March 21st (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Washington Nationals

March 22nd (12:10 pm CDT) at Miami Marlins

March 23rd (12:05 pm CDT) vs. New York Yankees

March 24th (5:05 pm CDT) at Washington Nationals

March 25th (12:05 pm CDT) vs Miami Marlins

March 25th (5:10 pm CDT) at New York Mets

March 26th (10:05 am CDT) at Houston Astros

March 27th (12:05 pm CDT) at Baltimore Orioles)


Tickets to any of the Cardinals' Spring Training games can be purchased here.

Where is the Cardinals' Spring Training held?

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida

How Do I Watch Cardinals' Spring Training Games?

All games will be broadcast on KMOX radio, while most of them can also be found televised through Bally Sports Midwest or MLB.TV

