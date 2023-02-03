St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Schedule 2023: Dates, Locations, and How to Watch
Here is everything you need to know about the St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Spring Training
Can you believe it? The off-season is coming to a close, and the St. Louis Cardinals are inching closer to the beginning of Spring Training. This should be an interesting spring, as the World Baseball Classic will open up playing time for many of the Cardinals' young prospects. Here is everything you need to know about Spring Training this year.
When Do the St. Louis Cardinals' Pitchers And Catchers Report For Spring Training?
Wednesday, February 15th
Cardinals' Spring Training Schedule
February 25th (12:05 pm CST) - vs. Washington Nationals
February 26th (12:10 pm CST) - at Miami Marlins
February 27th (12:05 pm CST) - vs. New York Mets
February 28th (12:05 pm CST) at Washington Nationals
March 2nd (12:05 pm CST) - at Houston Astros
March 3rd (12:05 pm CST) vs. Miami Marlins
March 4th (12:05 pm CST) at Washington Nationals
March 5th (12:05 pm CST) vs New York Mets
March 6th (12:05 pm CST) vs. Houston Astros
March 7th (12:05 pm CST) at Detroit Tigers
March 8th (12:05 pm CST) at New York Yankees
March 9th (12:05 pm CST) vs. Nicaragua - Exhibition game
March 10th (5:05 pm CST) vs. New York Mets
March 11th (12:05 pm CST) at Houston Astros
March 12th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Washington Nationals
March 14th (12:05 pm CDT) at Houston Astros
March 15th (12:10 pm CDT) at New York Mets
March 16th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Houston Astros
March 17th (12:10 pm CDT) at Miami Marlins
March 18th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Detroit Tigers
March 19th (12:10 pm CDT) at New York Mets
March 20th (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Miami Marlins
March 21st (12:05 pm CDT) vs. Washington Nationals
March 22nd (12:10 pm CDT) at Miami Marlins
March 23rd (12:05 pm CDT) vs. New York Yankees
March 24th (5:05 pm CDT) at Washington Nationals
March 25th (12:05 pm CDT) vs Miami Marlins
March 25th (5:10 pm CDT) at New York Mets
March 26th (10:05 am CDT) at Houston Astros
March 27th (12:05 pm CDT) at Baltimore Orioles)
Tickets to any of the Cardinals' Spring Training games can be purchased here.
Where is the Cardinals' Spring Training held?
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida
How Do I Watch Cardinals' Spring Training Games?
All games will be broadcast on KMOX radio, while most of them can also be found televised through Bally Sports Midwest or MLB.TV