St. Louis Cardinals: Should Steve Carlton be in the Cardinal HOF?
A Final Word on Steve Carlton and the Cardinal Hall of Fame.
Before I go any further, and for full disclosure, I voted for Edgar Renteria to be admitted to the Cardinals Hall of Fame. I feel the former Cardinal shortstop is the most deserving, and honestly, should have already been voted in by the fans.
With that being said, I believe if you have John Tudor in the Hall of Fame, then Steve Carlton also belongs there. To add, for those who voted for or considering voting for Matt Morris or Joaquin Andujar, I would suggest you take a close look at Steve Carlton.
I know this is probably David Freese's year. I would be surprised if he is not voted in this year. But I think there are others more deserving to go in before Freese, that includes Steve Carlton.
In the end, it may take a vote of the Red Ribbon Panel to put Carlton in as a "Veteran Player". In other words, after Steve Carlton has been retired for more than 40 years, the Red Ribbon Panel can put him in the Hall of Fame.
So, to answer the question. Should Steve Carlton be in the Cardinals Hall of Fame?
Yes, is my answer.