St. Louis Cardinals: Redbird Roundup Week 8
By Henry Fitzgerald
This is the eighth edition of the Redbird Roundup: a weekly St. Louis Cardinals notebook, check-in, and your one-stop shop for important transactions, movement in standings, player trends, and more.
Week 8 Game Results (5-2 in the week, 21-27 overall)
- 5/15: Milwaukee Brewers 1 - St. Louis Cardinals 18
- 5/16: Milwaukee Brewers 3 - St. Louis Cardinals 2
- 5/17: Milwaukee Brewers 0 - St. Louis Cardinals 3
- 5/18: Los Angeles Dodgers 8 - St. Louis Cardinals 16
- 5/19: Los Angeles Dodgers 5 - St. Louis Cardinals 0
- 5/20: Los Angeles Dodgers 5 - St. Louis Cardinals 6
- 5/21: Los Angeles Dodgers 5 - St. Louis Cardinals 10
One Paragraph Summary
The first few words that come to mind when evaluating Week 8 for the Cardinals: encouraging and productive. Following a 5-1 record last week, the Cardinals continued to claw their way back into NL Central contention with a 5-2 week against formidable opponents in Milwaukee and LA. The Cardinals got contributions from the Nolan's: Arenado and Gorman, as well as Oscar Mercado, Paul DeJong, and Tommy Edman. Special shoutout to Matthew Liberatore who pitched 5 great innings on Wednesday against Milwaukee.
Cardinals Week 8 MVP: Nolan Gorman
Play. Nolan. Gorman. Every. Day. In 6 games this week he slashed .458 / .519 / 1.519 with 4 HRs and 11 RBIs. Two of those Home Runs came against LHPs which mark the first 2 homers against left-handed pitching of Gorman's career. Among the many encouraging steps that Gorman has taken this year, perhaps the most consequential lies in his recent ability to hit left-handed pitching. If he continues to hit lefties that makes it a very easy decision for Oli Marmol to play him every single day. A confident and healthy Nolan Gorman playing every day lengthens the Cardinals lineup significantly.
NL Central Standings
- 1. Milwaukee Brewers: 25-21
- 2. Pittsburgh Pirates: 24-22 (1.0 GB)
- 3. St. Louis Cardinals: 21-27 (5.0 GB)
- 4. Chicago Cubs: 20-26 (5.0 GB)
- 5. Cincinnati Reds: 19-27 (6.0 GB)
Division, Pennant, and World Series Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
To win NL Central: +250 ($100 wager wins $250)
To win NL Pennant: +1800 ($100 wager wins $1,800)
To win World Series: +3500 ($100 wager wins $3,500)
Injuries and Transactions
10-day / 15-day IL: OF Dylan Carlson, OF Tyler O'Neill, RHP Jake Woodford, and INF Jose Fermin
60-day IL: LHP Packy Naughton and RHP Wilking Rodriguez
Prospect Watch
- The Cardinals 2022 1st Round Pick, Cooper Hjerpe, struck out 6 batters over 6 innings pitched on 5/16. Hjerpe has 44 SOs in 33.1 IP this year.
- OF Jordan Walker had a strong weekend for AAA Memphis. On Friday he clubbed a HR and on Saturday he collected two hits to bring his average in Memphis back above .200.
- OF Victor Scott II has 31 stolen bases for High-A Peoria. This clip leads all of Minor League Baseball.
The Week Ahead (listed starters are probable)
- Monday, May 22nd: @ Cincinnati Reds (Montgomery vs Williamson)
- Tuesday, May 23rd: @ Cincinnati Reds (TBD vs Ashcraft)
- Wednesday, May 24th: @ Cincinnati Reds (TBD vs Lively)
- Thursday, May 25th: @ Cincinnati Reds (TBD vs Weaver)
- Friday, May 26th: @ Cleveland Guardians (TBD vs TBD)
- Saturday, May 27th: @ Cleveland Guardians (TBD vs TBD)
- Sunday, May 28th: @ Cleveland Guardians (TBD vs TBD)
If you have ideas for items that you would like to be included in the weekly Redbird Roundup do not hesitate to reach out! Leave a comment or DM @HenryFitz16 on Twitter - any and all feedback is welcome.
