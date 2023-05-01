St. Louis Cardinals: Redbird Roundup Week 5
This is the fifth edition of the Redbird Roundup: a weekly St. Louis Cardinals notebook, check-in, and your one-stop shop for important transactions, movement in standings, player trends, and more.
Week 5 Game Results (1-6 in the week, 10-19 overall)
- 4/24: St. Louis Cardinals 0 - San Francisco Giants 4
- 4/25: St. Louis Cardinals 4 - San Francisco Giants 5
- 4/26: St. Louis Cardinals 3 - San Francisco Giants 7
- 4/27: St. Louis Cardinals 6 - San Francisco Giants 0
- 4/28: St. Louis Cardinals 3 - Los Angeles Dodgers 7
- 4/29: St. Louis Cardinals 0 - Los Angeles Dodgers 1
- 4/30: St. Louis Cardinals 3 - Los Angeles Dodgers 6
One Paragraph Summary
First things first, Rest in Peace to St. Louis Cardinals legend Mike Shannon. Like so many, I associate the big Cardinals moments in my life directly with a Mike Shannon "Get up baby! Get up baby!" call. He will be missed.
The St. Louis Cardinals look lost. Closing out April at 10-19 which puts them firmly in last place in the NL Central even behind the Reds (who lost 100 games in 2022). Nolan Arenado is ice cold. Just as the Starting Pitching starts to show signs of life, the bullpen gets shelled. Let's hope that this team at least progresses closer to the mean of expectations going into this season which I think can be categorized as NL Central favorites and hopeful NL Pennant contenders. A May schedule featuring the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, and Kansas City Royals *hopefully* will help to right the ship.
Cardinals Week 5 MVP: Paul Goldschmidt
The reigning NL MVP put together an encouraging week at the plate. In 7 games played, Goldschmidt had 11 hits in 29 at-bats. He also chipped in 4 doubles and a couple of home runs. If the Cardinals hope to get this season on the right track, it will take veteran leadership and production from guys like Paul Goldschmidt. Also, a special shoutout to Goldy for reaching 150 career stolen bases.
NL Central Standings
- Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9)
- Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) [1.5 GB]
- Chicago Cubs (14-13) [5.0 GB]
- Cincinnati Reds (12-16) [7.5 GB]
- St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) [10 GB]
Division, Pennant, and World Series Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
To win NL Central: +340 ($100 wager wins $340)
To win NL Pennant: +1400 ($100 wager wins $1,400)
To win World Series: +2500 ($100 wager wins $2,500)
Injuries and Transactions
News: The Cardinals sent 2B Taylor Motter to AAA Memphis, outright. They alsooptioned Jordan Walker to AAA Memphis.
Rehab: RHP Adam Wainwright completed what could be his final rehab start Sunday with AAA Memphis. Waino struck out 9 batters over 5 2/3 innings also allowing four runs.
10-day / 15-day IL: RHP Adam Wainwright, LHP Packy Naughton, RHP Wilking Rodriguez, C Tres Barrera, and INF Jose Fermin
Prospect Watch
- 3B Chandler Redmond continued his strong season in AA Springfield. The 26 year-old crushed a 485-foot Home Run on Sunday and tallied three total Home Runs in the weekend series. He is slashing .268 / .373 / .993 on the season.
- LHP Matthew Liberatore lowered his season ERA to 2.14 with an excellent outing on Saturday in Durham. Liberatore struck out 9 batters across 6 innings, allowing zero earned runs.
- OF Alex Iadisernia hit for the cycle on Friday night for A Palm Beach. On the night he went 4-5 with 5 RBIs.
- 1B Luken Baker continues to impress in Memphis. The 26 year-old homered in four straight games this week and improved his season slash line to .318 / .450 / 1.166
The Week Ahead (Listed starters are probable)
- Monday, May 1st: Off-Day
- Tuesday, May 2nd: Home versus LA Angels (Sandoval vs Matz)
- Wednesday, May 3rd: Home versus LA Angels (Ohtani vs Mikolas)
- Thursday, May 4th: Home versus LA Angels (Canning vs Flaherty)
- Friday, May 5th: Home versus Detroit Tigers (TBD vs TBD)
- Saturday, May 6th: Home versus Detroit Tigers (TBD vs TBD)
- Sunday, May 7th: Home versus Detroit Tigers (TBD vs TBD)
If you have ideas for items that you would like to be included in the weekly Redbird Roundup do not hesitate to reach out! Leave a comment or DM @HenryFitz16 on Twitter - any and all feedback is welcome.
