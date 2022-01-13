St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Yankees, September 1

The St. Louis Cardinals (68-68) bounced back from a tough game on Friday night to take down the New York Yankees (79-57) by a score of 6-5 on Saturday afternoon.

Believe it or not, it's the first time the Cardinals have won a game in the Bronx since 1964, which happened to be the famous 10 innings start from Bob Gibson in Game 5 of the World Series that sent the series back to St. Louis, where they'd close the Yankees out in Game 7.

Kyle Gibson looked great for St. Louis, going seven innings while allowing just one earned run, and while the bullpen ran into some trouble, Ryan Helsley shut the door in the ninth like he has all season. Brendan Donovan took advantage of the short porch in right field to squeak out a three-run homer and ensure a Cardinal victory on Saturday.

Pulling out a series win here on the road in New York would be quite an accomplishment, but it will take another team performance today to overcome this Yankees team.

Probable starting pitchers

Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.23 ERA) gets the ball for the Cardinals today, and it feels like one out of every two starts for Mikolas this year is really bad, and the other is either average or good. Well luckily his last start against the Padres was bad, so we should get a good one today! Mikolas has a 5.54 ERA over his last seven starts and the Yankees lineup does not bode well for him today. Three starts ago, Mikolas got lit up by the Dodgers' lineup, but he did shut down the Brewers back on 8/22.

Nestor Cortes (8-10, 3.89 ERA) was someone that the Cardinals were interested in acquiring at the trade deadline but will instead act as the left-handed starter tasked with shutting down St. Louis today. The Cardinals have struggled with lefties all season long, but with the recent hot performances from Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and the addition of Luken Baker in the lineup today, things could go better for this lineup.

St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, September 1st

SS Masyn Winn DH Luken Baker 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Paul Goldschmidt C Ivan Herrera 2B Brendan Donovan RF Jordan Walker LF Lars Nootbaar CF Victor Scott II

New York Yankees starting lineup, September 1st

2B Gleyber Torres RF Juan Soto CF Aaron Judge C Austin Wells DH Giancarlo Stanton 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. 1B Anthony Rizzo SS Anthony Volpe LF Alex Verdugo

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?

Game time: 12:35 PM CT

Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Yankees' YES Network

How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network

The Yankees radio broadcast will be on WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280