St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Yankees, August 31

The St. Louis Cardinals (67-68) dropped the first game of their weekend series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees (79-56) on Friday night by a score of 6-3.

Erick Feede didn't have his best stuff again for St. Louis, allowing four runs in five and a third innings, but he was able to strike out eight batters in a tough Yankees' lineup. Catcher Austin Wells drove in four runs on the day while slugging two runs against the Cardinals' pitching.

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Brendan Donovan drove in the three Cardinal runs last night. Arenado continued his hot run since the beginning of July, and it is interesting to note that Goldschmidt has been on fire himself as of late. Over his last seven games, Goldschmidt is slashing .480/.536/.720.

The Cardinals' playoff hopes are all but over, but it would be nice to see a good all-around game from the club today.

Probable starting pitchers

Kyle Gibson (7-6, 4.54 ERA) gets the ball for the Cardinals this evening and will have to see if he can limit the home run ball today. It has been a disappointing second half of the season for Gibson, and the Cardinals need to evaluate him closely down the stretch before considering picking up his club option.

Will Warren (0-2, 9.68 ERA) will make his fourth start of the year for the Yankees, and two of his last three starts give the Cardinals hope that they will tee off on him today. Against the Angels, Warren allowed eight runs in 4.1 innings and he allowed five runs in three innings against the Rockies.

St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 31st

SS Masyn Winn DH Alec Burleson 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Brendan Donovan 1B Paul Goldschmidt LF Lars Nootbaar C Ivan Herrera RF Jordan Walker CF Victor Scott II

New York Yankees starting lineup, August 31st

2B Gleyber Torres RF Juan Soto DH Aaron Judge C Austin Wells 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. SS Anthony Volpe CF Trent Grisham LF Alex Verdugo 1B Oswaldo Cabrera

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?

Game time: 12:05 PM CT

Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Yankees' YES Network

How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network

The Yankees radio broadcast will be on WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280