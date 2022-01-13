St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Yankees, August 30

The St. Louis Cardinals (67-67) are back to .500 after splitting their four-game series with the San Diego Padres this week and now travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees (78-56) for a three-game series this weekend.

While the Cardinals have been anything but exciting as of late, the same cannot be said for the Yankees, who have the American League Most Valuable Player front-runner Aaron Judge on an absolute tear right now and another top candidate in outfielder Juan Soto. The duo has powered the Yankees to one of the best records in baseball this year and will look to give the Cardinals' pitching staff fits this weekend.

The Cardinals' playoff chances get slimmer and slimmer as the days go on, and if they want to turn that around, they'll need at least a series win in New York to build any hope. That will not be easy, as the Yankees' superstar duo is complemented by bats like Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm as well as a solid pitching staff.

Probable starting pitchers

Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.31 ERA) is on the mound for the Cardinals this evening and coming off his best start with the club since being acquired from the White Sox at the trade deadline. Fedde went six innings while allowing just one earned run against the Twins, and the Cardinals would love to see more of that out of him today. Even as the Cardinals fade in the playoff race, Fedde is someone they want to continue to see improvement from for their 2025 rotation.

Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA) will be starting for the Yankees this evening and became a familiar foe for the Cardinals in recent years during his time with the Cubs. Of the Cardinals' current regulars, only Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt, and Lars Nootbaar have had much success against him to date.

St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 30th

SS Masyn Winn DH Alec Burleson 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Brendan Donovan 1B Paul Goldschmidt LF Lars Nootbaar RF Jordan Walker C Pedro Pages CF Victor Scott II

New York Yankees starting lineup, August 30th

2B Gleyber Torres RF Juan Soto CF Aaron Judge C Austin Wells DH Giancarlo Stanton 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. SS Anthony Volpe 1B Ben Rice LF Alex Verdugo

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?

Game time: 6:05 PM CT

Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Yankees' YES Network

How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?