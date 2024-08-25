St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Twins, August 25
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (64-65) felt like they took one step forward and three steps backward with how this series has gone so far, losing 6-0 last night after one of their most well-rounded victories of the season on Friday night.
Sonny Gray once again got bit by the home run ball and continues to frustrate Cardinals fans. His stuff is still elite, but the lack of command at times leaving hanging breaking balls or meatball fastballs for teams to mash has to be fixed.
The greatest concern following last night's game though was Willson Contreras, as he fractured a finger after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and is now on the injured list. Contreras has been the club's best player this year, so it is getting even harder to believe the Cardinals can make a run now that he is down.
Probable starting pitchers
- Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.39 ERA) gets the ball on Sunday for the Cardinals and really need to provide the club with a good outing today after what has been a mostly dissapointing start to his Cardinal tenure. Fedde was acquired in the Tommy Edman trade along with Tommy Pham but has not looked like the pitcher he was with Chicago so far. Fedde is on a super cheap $7.5 million deal next season though, so the Cardinals are also hoping he can provide them with a lot of value if he get things back on track.
- Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.60 ERA) will make his third career big league start against the Cardinals this afternoon. Matthews has put together two interesting starts so far, allowing just two runs in five innings in both outings against the Royals and the Padres. The Cardinals' offense has been better as of late but really have no excuse not to take advantage of this young pitcher on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 23rd
- SS Masyn Winn
- 1B Alec Burleson
- DH Matt Carpenter
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- LF Tommy Pham
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
Minnesota Twins starting lineup, August 23rd
- SS Willi Castro
- DH Trevor Larnach
- 3B Jose Miranda
- LF Matt Wallner
- C Ryan Jeffers
- RF Max Kepler
- C Carlos Santana
- 2B Edouard Julien
- CF Austin Martin
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:10 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Twins radio broadcast is on TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy