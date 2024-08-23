St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Twins, August 23
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Minnesota Twins tonight on Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (63-64) will face off tonight against the Minnesota Twins (71-56) after a strong series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers this week. The Cardinals' margin for error down the stretch his razor-thin, so they need to keep the momentum going on Friday if they want any hope of a playoff push.
The Twins have been really good this year and are fighting for a Wild Card spot as well, so they are also motivated to set a strong tone for the weekend tonight as well. While Minnesota is battling some injuries right now, star Royce Lewis is in the lineup and is a force to be reckoned with at the plate.
Probable starting pitchers
- Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07 ERA) will make the start for the Cardinals this evening, and I am extremely curious to see how the Cardinals handle his rotation spot after tonight. Lance Lynn and Steven Matz are set to return soon, but Pallante has been their best starter since entering their rotation at the end of May. While Pallante's spot should be safe, a strong start tonight will only help that case.
- David Festa (2-2, 4.96 ERA) will be making his seventh start for the Twins this year this evening and is coming off a string of three solid starts. His last start against the Rangers saw him go five innings while allowing just two runs, and two starts before that he shut out the Cubs over five innings of work. Sandwiched in between those starts was a 3.1-inning performance against the Guardians were he gave up just one earned run. The Cardinals will be hoping to heat up their offense tonight off of the rookie.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 23rd
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Matt Carpenter
- CF Victor Scott II
Minnesota Twins starting lineup, August 23rd
- SS Willi Castro
- DH Trevor Larnach
- 3B Royce Lewis
- LF Matt Wallner
- C Ryan Jeffers
- 1B Carlos Santana
- RF Max Kepler
- 2B Edouard Julien
- CF Austin Martin
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 7:10 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen nationally on Apple TV+
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Twins radio broadcast is on TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy