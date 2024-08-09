St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Royals, August 9th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (59-57) go back on the road tonight to face off against the Kansas City Royals (64-52) after failing to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Louis on Thursday night.
Yesterday's game was one of the few games this year that the Cardinals' bullpen "lost" them the game, as Kyle Leahy ran into trouble in the seventh and JoJo Romero allowed the go-ahead two-run homer to Brandon Lowe as the Cardinals eventually lost 6-4. They still got the series win though, so they should be feeling good as they get ready to face a tough Royals team.
Kansas City made a lot of upgrades this offseason, but the biggest improvement this team has made is the MVP play they have gotten from superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Witt is on pace to have one of the best seasons by a shortstop in MLB history, as he is currently slashing .349/.394/.606 with 22 HR and 84 RBI to go along with his 25 SB. He is possibly the best defender in baseball right now as well, so when you combine his offense, base running, and defense, you get a player who has already accumulated 8.1 fWAR this season.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (8-9. 5.12 ERA) is coming off a really bad start in Chicago last week, as he started off well against the Cubs before falling apart and giving up four runs in four innings of work. The Cardinals could really use a quality start from Mikolas tonight as they look to keep pace with the rest of the National League contenders in the Wild Card Race.
- Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69 ERA) was acquired from the Texas Rangers before the trade deadline and is having another great season. He's only made one start for Kansas City so far, going 5.2 innings while allowing just one run in Detriot.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 9th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- RF Tommy Pham
- CF Victor Scott II
Kansas City Royals starting lineup, August 9th
- 2B Michael Massey
- SS Bobby Witt Jr.
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- C Salvador Perez
- RF Hunter Renfroe
- LF MJ Melendez
- DH Paul DeJong
- 3B Maikel Garcia
- CF Kyle Isbel
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 7:10 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Kansas City
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Royals radio broadcast will be on KCSP 610