St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Reds, June 30
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (42-40) followed up their exciting win on Friday night with a dud of a game on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds (39-44), falling by a score of 9-4. Cardinals' ace Sonny Gray did not have his best stuff on the mound against his former team, and a costly error by Nolan Arenado during the sixth inning helped the Reds put up 6 runs on the board in that frame.
While a series win is now out of the question for St. Louis, they have the opportunity to split the series this afternoon and leave the weekend three games above .500. The club has been on quite the run since Mother's Day, but the bats seem to have cooled off this past week and really need to get going again for this club to get putting up wins consistently. Some notable news on the day is that right-hander Gordon Graceffo, who helped save the Cardinals bullpen yesterday by covering 4.1 innings, was optioned back down to Memphis and right-handed reliever Jacob Bosiokovic was called up in his place.
Graceffo was one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals yesterday, but it is not surprising to see him demoted back to Memphis as his call-up was mostly to do with covering innings for a taxed bullpen. Graceffo did his job well, and will surely get an opportunity again soon, maybe even in the rotation.
Probable starting pitchers
- Lance Lynn (3-3, 3.86 ERA) is coming off his best start of the year against the Atlanta Braves on June 24th, going 6.2 innings while allowing just four hits and one run throughout his outing. Lynn has been fairly effective this year when it comes to run prevention, but the lack of innings in many of his starts has been a problem. The Cardinals would love for him to make it through at least six innings again today. It's worth noting that Lynn's start in Cincinnati earlier this year went 6 innings while allowing just one run.
- Hunter Greene (5-3, 3.79 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds this afternoon and is known for being a fireballer. He's having the best season of his career thus far and has struck out 103 batters in 92.2 innings of work, so the Cardinals' bats will need to bring their A-game today. Greene has been effective at limiting home runs this year, but that has been his Achilles heal in the past and is something the Cardinals will want to try and capitalize on if he leaves something hanging in the zone, or be patient when Green gets wild.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, June 29th
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- DH Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Michael Siani
Cincinnati Reds starting lineup, June 29th
- 2B Jonathan India
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- DH Jeimer Candelario
- 1B Spencer Steer
- RF Jake Fraley
- 3B Noelvi Marte
- CF Stuart Fairchild
- LF Will Benson
- C Luke Maile
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:15 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and on Bally Sports Ohio.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Reds fans can listen on WLW 700