St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Reds, June 29
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (42-39) rebounded after a terrible showing in game one of their series against the Cincinnati Reds (38-44) by winning the second game of their four-game set by a score of 1-0. The Cardinals' lone run of the game was scored on a sac fly to shallow center field. Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz should have let their center fielder handle the ball, but as he made the catch, Michael Siani made an excellent play to tag up and score the lone run of the game.
While the Cardinals struggled to score runs in this outing, Andre Pallante dominated the Reds for the second time this season and their bullpen was lights out. We cannot forget to mention the Cardinals' defense though, which continues to make game-changing plays on a nightly basis, including this awesome play from Brendan Donovan to end the game on a fly ball at the wall.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (9-4, 2.81 ERA) will toe the rubber against his former team on Saturday. Gray played for the Reds from 2019-2021 and was excellent for them, pitching like a Cy Young contender in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in all of baseball. The Reds pursued Gray heavily this offseason but he wanted to come to St. Louis instead. Gray is pitching like an All-Star again this year and gives the Cardinals a massive advantage this afternoon.
- Carson Spiers (1-1, 3.45 ERA) will start for the Reds today and has been solid for them in his seven starts this season. Spiers does not generate many strikeouts but likes to keep the ball on the ground. After a cold showing at the plate last night, it would be good to see the Cardinals get their bats going early against Spiers.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, June 29th
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- DH Matt Carpenter
- CF Michael Siani
Cincinnati Reds starting lineup, June 29th
- 2B Jonathan India
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- 1B Spencer Steer
- RF Jake Fraley
- 3B Noelvi Marte
- DH Nick Martini
- CF Stuart Fairchild
- LF Will Benson
- C Austin Wynns
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:15 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and on Bally Sports Ohio.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Reds fans can listen on WLW 700