St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Reds, August 12th
Sonny Gray faces off against his former club as Jordan Walker makes his return to the Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (60-58) start a huge series against the Cincinnati Reds (57-61) on Monday night after a rare Sunday off day and a series split with the Kansas City Royals.
The Cardinals have a brutal schedule following this series and could really use a series win or sweep to keep pace with the National League Wild Card Race and build momentum heading into these tough series. Cardinals fans are especially excited to watch today's game as Jordan Walker makes his return to St. Louis tonight after being recalled by the club. Walker has been on fire in Memphis as of late, and they are hoping he is ready to help this offense take a step forward down the stretch.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (11-6, 3.65) toes the rubber for the Cardinals tonight and is coming off two great starts against the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays. St. Louis needs Gray to be at his best down the stretch if they are going to make a run, and his form as of late seems to indicate that he is ready to do that. Gray hasn't pitched in Cincinnati this year, but he did give up six runs (three earned) against the Reds in St. Louis on June 29th.
- Andrew Abbott (9-9, 3.70 ERA) will start for the Reds tonight. While the Cardinals have been terrible against lefties this year, Abbott was someone that they were actually able to see off on once already this year. On May 28th, the Cardinals put up six runs on Abbott in six innings of work, but they were limited to just two runs in five innings in his start on June 27th.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 12th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Willson Contreras
- LF Tommy Pham
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- RF Jordan Walker
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
Cincinnati Reds starting lineup, August 12th
- 2B Spence Streer
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- C Tyler Stephenson
- CF TJ Friedl
- DH Jeimer Candelario
- 1B Ty France
- RF Jake Fraley
- 3B Noevli Marte
- LF Will Benson
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 5:40 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network
- The Reds radio broadcast is on WLW 700