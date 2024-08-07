St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Rays, August 7th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (58-56) took down the Tampa Bay Rays (57-55) by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday night thanks to a pair of home runs from outfielders Victor Scott II and Tommy Pham.
Scott got the scoring started for St. Louis with a two-run home run off of Jeffery Springs with two outs, and after Springs hit Winn with a pitch in the next at-bat, he served up another two-run homer to Pham that would give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.
Sonny Gray struggled mightily in the first inning, allowing two runs to the Rays offense and causing Cardinals fans to worry even more about the team that was on a skid. Gray settled in after that though, posting his second straight start of seven innings while allowing just two runs. Andrew Kittredge was sharp in his inning of work, and while Ryan Helsley ran into trouble once again, he was able to secure the save for St. Louis.
There was real energy in the stadium when Scott blasted his first career home run to tie the game in the second at two a piece. The Cardinals' offense has been so underwhelming this year, and after the Rays got off to a fast start to the game, it felt like St. Louis was bound to drop another game as the rest of the National League playoff picture heats up.
Probable starting pitchers
- Erick Fedde (7-5, 3.34 ERA) will make his second start for St. Louis since being acquired at this year's trade deadline. Things did not go well for him in Chicago in his first outing for the Cardinals, giving up five runs in the second inning and only covering five innings of work. Fedde has been really good this year, and outside of that blow-up start against the Cubs, he has been especially good as of late. Fedde carries a 2.94 ERA in his last 14 starts, so he'll do his best to replicate that performance tonight. One of the things that could bring Cardinals fans hope this week is seeing their top two pitchers go out and shove in consecutive nights.
- Taj Bradley (6-5, 2.71 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rays tonight, and he has been dynamite for Tampa this year. Over his last seven starts, Bradley has a 1.29 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 innings of work, leading to him being named AL Pitcher of the Month. While the Cardinals have hit right-handed pitching so much better than left-handed this year, Bradley is one of the top starters in today's game and will make life very difficult for St. Louis today.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 7th
- SS Masyn Winn
- 1B Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- DH Matt Carpenter
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- CF Victor Scott II
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup, August 7th
- 1B Yandy Diaz
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- DH Christopher Morel
- RF Josh Lowe
- LF Dylan Carlson
- CF Jose Siri
- SS Jose Caballero
- 3B Curtis Mead
- C Alex Jackson
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Sun.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Rays radio broadcast is on WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM