St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Phillies, April 10
Cardinals go for the series win against the Phillies on Wednesday
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals evened the series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night as Sonny Gray outdueled Zack Wheeler in a 3-0 win, setting up an intense rubber match for today's afternoon game. This was the first time the Phillies' lineup had been shut out at full strength since July of 2023, and the Cardinals drew another tough matchup in game three.
Probable starting pitchers
- Lance Lynn is set to take the ball for the Cardinals at 12:15 CT today. Lynn spun four innings of shut-out ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Cardinals' first series of the year, but really struggled in the home opener, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings, including three home runs. Lynn led all of baseball in home runs allowed last year, so that was not an encouraging sign for St. Lous. Lynn is looking to rebound against a tough Phillies lineup known for slugging.
- Aaron Nola will toe the rubber for the Phillies in the third game of this series, someone who the Cardinals were reportedly very interested in signing this offseason, but Nola quickly signed an extension to remain in Philadelphia. Nola is 1-1 on the year but has a 5.40 ERA and just seven strikeouts in his two starts thus far. He has yet to finish the sixth inning for the Phillies this year, something they'll be hoping he is able to do today. Zack Wheeler went deep into last night's contest, so the Phillies won't be afraid to dip into their bullpen early if needed.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 10th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- DH Willson Contreras
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Ivan Herrera
- 1B Alec Burleson
- SS Brandon Crawford
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott II
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup, April 10th
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- LF Brandon Marsh
- RF Nick Castellanos
- 2B Bryson Stott
- CF Johan Rojas
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 12:15 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will have the Cardinals broadcast
- Phillies fans can watch the game on NBCSP
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Phillies radio broadcast will be on 94 WIP and WTTM 1680