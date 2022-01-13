St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Padres, August 29

The St. Louis Cardinals (66-67) had a fun walk-off victory over the San Diego Padres (76-59) thanks to Nolan Arenado last night. While the club is clearly trending in the wrong direction, it is still fun to have games like that and it is great to see Arenado's resurgence continue.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals consider placing any of their veterans on waivers before the deadline today, as it is an opportunity to shed some payroll and to open up opportunities for youngsters for the rest of the season. The San Francisco Giants, who are currently ahead of the Cardinals in the standings, did just that yesterday, so it would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals to consider that.

Maybe it will depend on how today's game goes. If the Cardinals lose, they will have dropped three of four to San Diego and it should be clear as day to the front office that their playoff chances are dead. If they win, they will have split, and even though they basically have no shot of postseason baseball, the front office may still keep going for it.

Probable starting pitchers

Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07 ERA) will start for the Cardinals today in what feels like a monumental start for both the club's chances this year and Gray's performance this year. Make no mistake about it, Gray's summer has been terrible and well below expectations. It is hard to imagine Gray making people feel "better" about his performance this year, but he can still finish strong to give fans confidence in the kind of pitcher he will be next season.

Michael King (11-7, 3.14 ERA) gets the ball for the Padres today and has been excellent for San Diego after coming over in the Juan Soto trade this offseason. King was one of the big names in that deal, and after finding a ton of success as a reliever early in his career, he looks to be an awesome starter and has been a huge help for this Padres team.

St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 29th

SS Masyn Winn LF Alec Burleson 3B Nolan Arenado DH Luken Baker 2B Brendan Donovan 1B Paul Goldschmidt RF Lars Nootbaar C Ivan Herrera CF Victor Scott II

San Diego Padres starting lineup, August 29th

1B Luis Arraez LF Jurickson Profar 2B Jake Cronenworth 3B Manny Machado DH Donovan Solano CF Jackson Merrill RF David Peralta C Kyle Higashioka SS Tyler Wade

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?

Game time: 1:15 PM CT

Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Padres streaming platform

How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)

The Padres Radio Broadcast is on KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860