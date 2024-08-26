St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Padres, August 26
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (65-65) just completed their second straight series victory after besting the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, and are now slated to face the San Diego Padres (74-58) for four games back at home.
Former manager Mike Shildt returns to town as the Padres' manager, and he has the club playing some of the best baseball in the sport right now. There is a lot of debate over whether or not the Cardinals would be better right now with Shildt at the helm, but make no mistake about it, he's coming into town ready to bury the Cardinals' and their season.
St. Louis cannot afford to lose series from here on out, and so as San Diego looks to send a message this week, the Cardinals really need to win three of four or sweep San Diego to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA) will make the start for the Cardinals tonight and is doing so against a tough Padres lineup. Gibson has struggled over the last few months after a strong start to the season, but it is worth noting Gibson spun seven innings while allowing just two runs against the Padres at the beginning of the year.
- Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.63 ERA) came over in the Juan Soto trade this offseason and has helped plug a hole in the Padres rotation over the last few months. Vasquez has pitched some of his best baseball as of late, posting a 3.97 ERA over his last seven starts.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 26th
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Alec Burleson
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- C Ivan Herrera
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Matt Carpenter
- CF Victor Scott II
San Diego Padres starting lineup, August 26th
- DH Luis Arraez
- LF Jurickson Profar
- 1B Jake Cronenworth
- 3B Manny Machado
- 2B Xander Bogaerts
- CF Jackson Merrill
- RF David Peralta
- C Kyle Higashioka
- SS Mason McCoy
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Padres streaming platform
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Padres Radio Broadcast is on KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860